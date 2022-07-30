Santander went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 6-2 win over the Reds.
Santander finally put Baltimore on the board with his two-run blast off of Mike Minor in the sixth inning. It was his 18th home run of the season and he improved his slash line to .251/.336/.447 through 389 plate appearances. In 22 games this month, the 27-year-old has gone 26-for-87 (.299) with 11 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and just 11 strikeouts.
