Orioles' Brandon Young: Cleared to return from 7-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young (shoulder) was activated from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list ahead of his start Friday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Young landed on the IL in early May due to right shoulder discomfort. He was able to progress enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen in early June, and he's been given the green light to return to Triple-A. Young has a 2-1 record in four starts with Norfolk with a 2.82 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 22.1 innings.
