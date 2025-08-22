Orioles' Brandon Young: Diagnosed with hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young exited Thursday's start against Houston with hamstring discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Young exited in the sixth inning after suffering the injury while covering first base. He was hit hard prior to his exit, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits across 5.1 innings. It is not immediately clear whether Young will miss a start or require a stint on the injured list.
