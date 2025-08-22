default-cbs-image
Young exited Thursday's start against Houston with hamstring discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Young exited in the sixth inning after suffering the injury while covering first base. He was hit hard prior to his exit, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits across 5.1 innings. It is not immediately clear whether Young will miss a start or require a stint on the injured list.

