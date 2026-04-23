Orioles' Brandon Young: Recalled to make start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles recalled Young from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday and he will start in Friday's game versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Young's promotion comes in a corresponding move to Dean Kremer (quad) being placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 20. Young has made two starts for Triple-A Norfolk since being optioned down following a spot start. In them, he surrendered one earned run on one hit with a 15:3 K:BB across 11.2 innings.
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