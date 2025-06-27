default-cbs-image
The Orioles optioned Young to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

Young was brought up to make a start Wednesday against Texas, and he yielded four runs in four innings during the appearance. He'll head back to Norfolk, where he's logged a 2.63 ERA and a 17:4 K:BB across 27.1 innings. Kade Strowd will take Young's spot on the active roster.

