Orioles' Brandon Young: Sent down after spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles optioned Young to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Young was brought up to make a start Wednesday against Texas, and he yielded four runs in four innings during the appearance. He'll head back to Norfolk, where he's logged a 2.63 ERA and a 17:4 K:BB across 27.1 innings. Kade Strowd will take Young's spot on the active roster.
