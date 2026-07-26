Orioles' Brandon Young: Strong again in no-decision

Young did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Young opened with five scoreless frames before allowing a run on a groundout in the sixth, throwing 58 of 94 pitches for strikes with 11 whiffs. It marked the third straight quality start for the 27-year-old, who has pitched into the seventh inning in each outing and owns a 3.20 ERA through four July contests. He'll carry a 3.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 80:34 K:BB across 97.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Phillies next weekend.