Orioles' Brandon Young: Tosses seven frames in no-decision

Young did not factor into Friday's decision against the Royals, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings.

Young was efficient in his outing, tossing just 85 pitches (59 strikes) while generating 10 whiffs. His pitch count was low enough for him to be brought back for the eighth inning, but he was pulled after giving up a game-tying solo homer to Isaac Collins. Despite the late blemish, Young did enough to secure his seventh quality start of the season. He'll enter the All-Star break sporting a 7-2 record (15 starts) with a 3.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 67:31 K:BB over 84.1 innings.