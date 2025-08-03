Mayo will start at first base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Mayo has been one of the main beneficiaries in the wake of the Orioles' active trade deadline, during which Baltimore shipped out Ryan O'Hearn, Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano. The rookie will make a third straight start at first base Sunday, and he could retain a regular spot in the lineup even if Ryan Mountcastle (hamstring) returns from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week. The Orioles could install Mountcastle as their everyday designated hitter, which would keep first base open for Mayo, who is slashing .241/.389/.517 with two home runs and a 6:6 BB:K since the All-Star break.