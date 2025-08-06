Mayo went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

Mayo gave the Orioles a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning, launching a 421-foot blast off Ranger Suarez. The 23-year-old is getting his first taste of major-league success, posting an .872 OPS with three homers and eight RBI over 15 games since the All-Star break. For the year, he's slashing .221/.296/.377 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base across 135 plate appearances.