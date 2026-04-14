Mayo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

It's the second straight day on the bench for Mayo, who has struggled through his first 12 games of 2026 with a .158/.273/.184 slash line and 29.5 percent strikeout rate in 44 plate appearances. Blaze Alexander is picking up another start at third base Tuesday for Baltimore.