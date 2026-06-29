Orioles' Dean Kremer: Could start Wednesday

Kremer (quadriceps) will throw a bullpen session at Camden Yards on Monday and is under consideration to return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game versus the White Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kremer has been shelved since late April with a right quad strain, but he looks to be in line to rejoin the Orioles rotation Wednesday as long as he completes Monday's bullpen session and bounces back with no issues. The righty struck out eight over 6.2 scoreless frames in his last rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, getting his pitch count up to 79. Kremer posted a 4.09 ERA and 16:2 K:BB over 11 innings covering two starts with Baltimore before getting hurt.