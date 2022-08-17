Kremer (5-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander served up a two-run homer to Vladimir Guerrero in the first inning but shut Toronto down after that, exiting after an efficient 98 pitches (65 strikes). The quality start was Kremer's fourth of the year, and he'll take a 3.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB through 70.1 innings into his next outing.