Webb pitched to a 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB over 22 innings after he was claimed off waivers by the Orioles.

Webb also had six holds after joining Baltimore. The 30-year-old right-hander pitched fine with the Angels to begin the year with a 3.98 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 34:20 K:BB across 31.2 innings, but he was able to improve his efficiency while becoming a trusted part of the Orioles' bullpen. They'll look for that to continue in the postseason.