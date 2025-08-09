Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

In his first at-bat since May 30, Mountcastle launched a 433-foot homer in the first inning that stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old is slashing .247/.281/.363 with three homers, 16 RBI, 20 runs scored and one steal over 203 plate appearances this season and should see regular time at first base and designated hitter for the Orioles down the stretch.