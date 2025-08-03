Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said that Mountcastle (hamstring) won't be reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener in Philadelphia, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Before receiving Sunday off, Mountcastle had appeared in six rehab games for Triple-A Norfolk, making four starts at first base and two at designated hitter while slashing .391/.440/.783 with two home runs and three doubles. Though Mountcastle hasn't experienced any setbacks with his right hamstring during his assignment, Mansolino said that the Orioles want the 28-year-old to get some more at-bats in at Triple-A before he rejoins the big club for the first time since late May. Mountcastle may not be activated during the series with Philadelphia, but he still appears on track to return from the IL at some point during the upcoming week.