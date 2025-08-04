Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Won't return until at least Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Monday that Mountcastle will not be activated from the 60-day injured list during the team's series against the Phillies that runs through Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Mountcastle is slashing .391/.440/.783 with two home runs and three doubles in his first six rehab games with Triple-A Norfolk, but he will remain on his rehab assignment for the time being. The Orioles begin a homestand Friday, and there would seem to be a good chance Mountcastle returns to the active roster that day. He's been shelved since late May with a right hamstring strain.
