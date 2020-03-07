Play

Mancini (illness) will miss time due to a non-baseball surgical procedure, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini hasn't played all week due to illness, though there's been no indication that the procedure is for a related issue. The Orioles are respecting Mancini's privacy by not releasing the reason for the surgery, and no timeline for his return to action has been provided.

