Wells (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against Tampa Bay, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk across four innings. He struck out four.

It was a tough outing for Wells, who gave up a run in each of the first three innings. Prior to Wednesday, the 31-year-old right-hander had not allowed more than two runs in any of his three starts. Wells, who missed all but the final month of the season while recovering from UCL revision surgery, will likely finish the campaign with a 2.91 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 21.2 innings.