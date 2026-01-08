Wells agreed to a one-year, $2.45 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The right-hander made his season debut for the Orioles late in 2025 after recovering from Tommy John surgery, and the injury limited his earning potential while heading into his third year of arbitration eligibility. Wells posted a 2.91 ERA over four starts in September and had a 3.64 ERA across 118.2 innings during his last full season in 2023. He's expected to enter spring training as a starter but isn't guaranteed to crack the rotation with the Orioles trading for Shane Baz and signing Zach Eflin (back) this winter. Even if Wells does earn a starting spot, he'll likely have some workload limitations in 2026 while coming off two mostly lost seasons.