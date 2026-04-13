The Orioles selected Wilson's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Spots on the Orioles' 40-man roster after the team placed both Ryan Mountcastle (foot) and Yaramil Hiraldo (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list. Wilson has appeared in 12 games in Triple-A this season, slashing .195/.298/.366 with two steals, two home runs and six RBI in 47 plate appearances. He served in a depth role in the outfield for the Phillies in 2025 and figures to do the same with the Orioles, at least until Tyler O'Neill (concussion) is activated from the 7-day IL.