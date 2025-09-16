Wilson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Wilson continues to occupy a reserve role, though his playing time has picked up a bit with the Phillies' middle infield stretched thin by the absences of Trea Turner (hamstring) and Edmundo Sosa (groin). Most of Wilson's playing time has come in a short-side platoon role at a variety of positions. He's now at a .202/.276/.393 slash line with five homers, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and one stolen base over 98 plate appearances this season.