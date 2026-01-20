The Phillies designated Wilson for assignment Tuesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of J.T. Realmuto, whose re-signing was made official Tuesday. Wilson slashed only .198/.282/.369in 52 regular-season tilts for the Phillies in 2025. However, the right-handed-hitting Wilson is a career .250/.359/.475 hitter versus southpaws and offers positional versatility, so he could draw interest via waivers.