Orioles' Weston Wilson: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles outrighted Wilson to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Wilson passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the 40-man roster Sunday. He will remain in the organization and likely net a non-roster invitation to spring training. Wilson hit .198/.282/.369 in 52 regular-season games for the Phillies in 2025.
