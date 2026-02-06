default-cbs-image
The Orioles outrighted Wilson to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Wilson passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the 40-man roster Sunday. He will remain in the organization and likely net a non-roster invitation to spring training. Wilson hit .198/.282/.369 in 52 regular-season games for the Phillies in 2025.

