Morejon will open the 2019 season at Double-A Amarillo, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Morejon's 2018 season came to an early end while he dealt with a minor triceps injury, but he'll enter the upcoming campaign at full health while getting his first taste of Texas League action. The young lefty spent the bulk of the past season in the California League, racking up 70 strikeouts over 62.2 innings for High-A Lake Elsinore while pitching to a 3.30 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.

