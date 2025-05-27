Morgan retired both batters he faced in Monday's victory versus Miami.

Morgan was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday and made his major-league debut one day later. The 25-year-old right-hander entered in the eighth inning and needed just six pitches (four of which were strikes) to retire the two batters he faced. Morgan has posted a 6.91 ERA while allowing five homers over 14.1 frames across two minor-league levels this season, but his impressive 30:2 K:BB is likely what led to San Diego's decision to bring him up, at least temporarily, to provide some support for the big club's bullpen.