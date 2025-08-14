The Padres placed King on the 15-Day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with left knee inflammation.

King was set to take the mound against the Dodgers on Friday, but has to return to the injured list after coming off of it Aug. 9. He was able to make just one start in which he tossed 61 pitches after missing time since mid-May. In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled Randy Vasquez from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.