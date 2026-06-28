Padres' Michael King: Battles control problems

King (5-7) allowed four runs on three hits, four walks and two hit batsmen while striking out five over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

King threw just 54 of 90 pitches for strikes. His sharp outing versus Atlanta last Monday looks like the anomaly -- he's walked at least three batters in three of his last four starts, and he's also plunked three batters over that span. King is at a 3.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 83:39 K:BB through 96.1 innings over 17 starts this season. He is projected to make his next start in a road rematch with the Dodgers.