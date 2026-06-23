Padres' Michael King: Bounces back for fifth win

King (5-6) allowed six hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven shutout innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Monday.

King had given up at least three runs in each of his previous five starts, a span that including two where he didn't complete five frames. He responded Monday by matching his longest outing of the season to snap the skid. The right-hander is now at a 3.33 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 78:35 K:BB through 92 innings over 16 starts. He's been streaky at times in 2026, so this outing might help to get him back on track. King is projected to make his next start at home in a tough matchup versus the Dodgers.