Padres' Michael King: Gets no help in loss

King (4-5) allowed four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Mets.

Three of the four runs on his line came via home runs by Jared Young and Luis Torrens. This was just the second time all season King has allowed multiple homers, though he has been taken deep in three straight outings. In that span, a three-game losing streak, he's given up a total of 13 runs over 15.2 innings. On the year, King has a 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 69:29 K:BB through 74 innings over 13 starts. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Reds.