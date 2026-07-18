Padres' Michael King: Picks up no-decision Friday

King allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision Friday against the Royals.

King pitched five efficient innings, allowing just one mistake after giving up a solo home run to Lane Thomas in the bottom of the second. The 31-year-old exited the game with his team leading 2-1 before Xander Bogaerts committed a throwing error to allow the game-tying run to cross the plate in the bottom of the sixth, giving King a no-decision. On the season, King now has a 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 96:45 K:BB in 113.1 innings.