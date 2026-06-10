Padres' Michael King: Quality start vs. Reds

King did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Reds, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out three.

All three of Cincinnati's runs against King came via the long ball -- the right-hander gave up a two-run homer to Spencer Steer in the fourth inning before JJ Bleday added a solo shot in the seventh. Still, it was an encouraging outing overall for King, who had struggled to a 7.47 ERA in his previous three outings, giving up four homers across 15.2 innings in that span. King's tentatively scheduled to face the Cardinals on the road his next time out.