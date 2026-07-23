Padres' Michael King: Settles in after shaky first inning

King took a no-decision Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing one run on five hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

The Atlanta bats brought a run across during the first inning, but King effectively shut them down the rest of the way. The seven punchouts were the right-hander's most since his May 18 start versus the Dodgers, and he's now fired at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in five of his past six outings. King will next carry a strong 3.24 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 103:49 K:BB over 119.1 innings into what shapes up as a soft home draw against the last-place Rockies.