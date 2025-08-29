default-cbs-image
King (knee) will throw at least one more simulated game before being activated off the injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

King tossed 44 pitches in a three-inning sim game Saturday, so his next sim game will likely take place within the next few days. The right-hander may not need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before returning to San Diego's rotation, though a concrete plan for his activation hasn't been shared. King has made just one big-league start since May 18 -- he tossed two innings against Boston on Aug. 9 in his return from a shoulder issue but subsequently landed back on the IL due to left knee inflammation.

