King (shoulder) remains stalled in his throwing progression, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Per MLB.com, Padres manager Mike Shildt said last week that King was "in a holding pattern" as the club assessed options for his treatment and next steps. Shildt added Friday that "until [King] can pick up a baseball and throw it consistently, there's really no planning." The right-handed hurler has been out of action due to right shoulder inflammation since late May, and he doesn't seem to be close to a return.