Padres' Michael King: Takes no-decision Friday

King allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over six-plus innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Dodgers.

King cruised through six frames, but he put two batters on base in the seventh. Adrian Morejon then served up a grand slam to Teoscar Hernandez, costing King a chance at the win despite the quality start. All things considered, he's fared decently over his last four starts -- he's allowed nine runs over 21.2 innings in those games, all coming against teams over .500 on the year. King has a 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 88:41 K:BB through 102.1 innings over 18 starts this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Diamondbacks.