King (9-9) earned the win Monday against the Reds, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

King received plenty of support from San Diego's line up with a four-run fourth inning and cruised to his second straight scoreless outing, giving him 13 consecutive shutout frames. The right-hander has completed at least six innings in nine of his last 11 starts, lowering his ERA from 3.55 to 3.11 during that stretch. King also owns a 1.17 WHIP with 141 strikeouts across 162 innings this season. He's lined up to face his former team, the Yankees, in his next start.