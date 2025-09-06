King (knee) made a five-inning start Thursday in a bridge game in Arizona and appears on track to return from the 15-day injured list next week, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "Fielded his position, felt good afterwards and felt good [Friday]," Shildt said of King.

After completing a four-inning simulated game Aug. 29 followed by a bullpen session Monday, King had pushed for a return to the San Diego rotation this weekend in Colorado, but the Padres instead elected to have him make a start in Arizona, where he faced off against an assortment of Complex League prospects. Assuming King checks out fine during his next bullpen session, the Padres could clear him for a return to the rotation as soon as Tuesday's game against the Reds in San Diego.