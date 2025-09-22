King (5-3) allowed four hits and four walks over five-plus scoreless innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the White Sox.

King worked out of multiple jams through five frames to keep the White Sox off the board. He loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth but was not charged with any runs after Adrian Morejon came in to clean up the mess. King still doesn't look like his usual self, but it was a much better performance than his last outing when he was tagged with eight runs against the Mets. The 30-year-old righty is now sporting a 3.57 ERA with a 73:24 K:BB through 70.2 innings this season. King's final regular-season start is projected to be at home next weekend against the Diamondbacks.