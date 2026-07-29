Padres' Michael King: Yields four runs in no-decision

King gave up four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

Three of the four runs on his line came on a pair of home runs, making this the first time King has allowed multiple homers in a game since June 10 versus the Reds. He ended up allowing just nine runs over 29 innings with a 26:11 K:BB across his five starts in July. The right-hander has a 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 109:50 K:BB through 125.1 innings over 22 starts this season. King is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants, though he is a trade candidate.