Diaz pitched three scoreless relief innings against Milwaukee on Monday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander entered the contest in the fifth inning with the Brewers holding a five-run lead. Diaz did his part to allow San Diego to get back into the game, keeping Milwaukee off the scoreboard across his three frames. He has been very effective in five appearances this season, allowing only one earned run and posting a 14:8 K:BB across 13 innings.