Pivetta did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks over 5.2 innings in a 5-4 victory over the Brewers. He struck out five.

Pivetta delivered a decent outing Monday, though his five walks marked a season high. The 32-year-old has been sharp throughout 2025 and has stayed steady down the stretch, carrying a 2.90 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 40.1 innings in his past seven starts, numbers that closely mirror his season line of a 2.87 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 181.2 innings in 31 outings. He's currently lined up to start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Diamondbacks, but the Padres could hold him back to open a potential Wild Card Series game.