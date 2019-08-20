Avila (elbow) is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery within the next few weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After wrapping up his rehab program for a strained right elbow in the rookie-level Arizona League, Avila slotted back into Double-A Amarillo's rotation last week and aggravated the injury in his first outing with the affiliate since April. The Padres' initial exams on Avila's elbow apparently detected structural damage, so he'll soon go under the knife to address the injury. Due to the timing of the procedure, the 22-year-old will likely remain on the shelf through the start of spring training in 2021. In light of the extended recovery time he'll face in addition to his status as a non-premium prospect, Avila could be a non-tender candidate for the Padres this winter.