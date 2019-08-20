Padres' Pedro Avila: Headed for Tommy John surgery
Avila (elbow) is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery within the next few weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
After wrapping up his rehab program for a strained right elbow in the rookie-level Arizona League, Avila slotted back into Double-A Amarillo's rotation last week and aggravated the injury in his first outing with the affiliate since April. The Padres' initial exams on Avila's elbow apparently detected structural damage, so he'll soon go under the knife to address the injury. Due to the timing of the procedure, the 22-year-old will likely remain on the shelf through the start of spring training in 2021. In light of the extended recovery time he'll face in addition to his status as a non-premium prospect, Avila could be a non-tender candidate for the Padres this winter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start