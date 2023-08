The Padres placed Hill on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ring finger.

Hill presumably picked up the injury during his relief appearance in Tuesday, when he retired one batter while giving up one run on one hit and one walk in a win over the Rockies. The Padres called up Ray Kerr from Triple-A El Paso to give the team another left-handed option in the bullpen while Hill is on the mend.