Ornelas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Ornelas will hit the bench for the second day in a row, and his brief run as a regular in the San Diego lineup has likely come to an end with the recent returns of Luis Arraez and Jason Heyward from the injured list. The left-handed-hitting Heyward is unlikely to start against most left-handed pitchers, but since Ornelas also bats from the left side, the Padres are more likely to turn to the right-handed-hitting Oscar Gonzalez to serve as a platoon mate for Heyward.