Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Cruises to ninth win

Sanchez (9-3) earned the win against the Mets on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings.

Backed by an offensive outburst by the Phillies, Sanchez cruised to a quality-start victory. He surrendered a solo homer in the fourth inning but was otherwise fantastic, throwing 61 of 91 pitches for strikes with 10 whiffs. It was a nice response after the southpaw allowed four runs Sunday, and he's now logged a quality start in nine of his past 10 outings. He'll take a 1.80 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 121:20 K:BB across 105 innings this season into a road matchup against the Nationals next week.