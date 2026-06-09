Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Fans 10 in victory

Sanchez (8-2) earned the win over Toronto on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over seven innings.

Sanchez kept the Blue Jays at bay throughout most of his outing, though Ernie Clement took him deep for a solo shot in the fifth inning. That snapped Sanchez's streak of seven straight starts with no homers allowed, but despite that hiccup Sanchez was once again dominant, racking up 17 swinging strikes and finishing with his fourth double-digit punchout performance of the campaign. Remarkably, the two runs Sanchez surrendered Monday were more than he had given up across his previous six starts combined, which is a testament to the magical season he's putting together. The 29-year-old ranks second among MLB qualified pitchers with a 1.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 93.1 innings spanning 14 starts.