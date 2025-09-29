Sanchez did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning win against Minnesota. He allowed two hits over 5.2 shutout innings while striking out eight.

Sanchez could've produced a career day if he hadn't been on a workload restriction ahead of the postseason. He racked up 17 whiffs on just 60 total pitches, including eight with his changeup. Sanchez has posted a 1.59 ERA over his last six starts. He wrapped up his terrific 2025 regular season with a 2.50 ERA and a 212:44 K:BB through 202 frames. It was the first time he crossed the 200-inning mark, and he did so with a career-high 9.4 K/9.