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Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Quality start against Detroit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sanchez (11-4) earned the win against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing two runs on 10 hits a one walk while striking out seven across seven innings.

It was the second game in a row (and fourth time this season) that Sanchez gave up double-digit hits. However, the All-Star southpaw limited the damage to two runs and came away with the quality start, finishing his outing with 16 whiffs on 103 pitches (74 strikes). Sanchez has logged seven-plus strikeouts 13 times this season, and Saturday's performance was his 14th quality start, which is tied with Sandy Alcantara for most in the majors. Sanchez enters the All-Star break with a 2.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 144:25 K:BB across 127.1 innings.

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