Sanchez was Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald on Sunday.
Sanchez has spent three separate stints on the big-league roster this season, posting an unimpressive 4.60 ERA in 15.2 innings. Jose Alvarado was recalled to take his spot in the bullpen.
