Sanchez did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two walks over five hitless innings against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Sanchez also hit three batters before departing the game after five innings without allowing a hit. The 26-year-old left-hander has still yet to earn a win this season despite pitching to a 2.12 ERA over his last six starts. Overall, Sanchez is 0-3 with a 2.66 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB across nine starts (47.1 innings) this season. He'll look to get in the win column in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against Kansas City.